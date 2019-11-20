Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
54 Green Acres doing a pop up from 2:30-4! That means samples of their delicious honey as well as $60oz ounces of their flower!
About
Located in one of Eugene's historic Houses, Cannabliss is ecstatic to be serving the needs of Eugene!
We strive to offer high quality products at low costs which makes daily deals and budget busters our specialty!
Our knowledgeable budtenders can help with any needs or questions you might have in order to ensure the best experience for you!
*Prices are pre-tax. Recreational customers add 20%.*
Private parking lot located on side of building, accessible from 11th Ave.
We offer Senior and Military Discount!