Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Cannablyss in Lake Stevens, WA is a family owned, medical and recreational cannabis boutique.
We aim to make everyone feel welcome and enjoy their visit!
We have an assortment of high quality strains with great THC & CBD contents and a variety of paraphernalia.