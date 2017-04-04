Personalized Organic Treatments - Canna Botica - was established in 2010. Most of our first year was spent building the clinic, as well as building the greenhouse; we didn't actually open our doors until 2011. We are a small medical-only dispensary without significant monetary backing, a small business in the strictest sense. We depend on our patients to keep us going, and are greatly appreciative of any new patients that find their way into our little clinic. Our greatest passion is to provide the highest quality medicine to our patients, as well as constantly looking for new ways to improve our already potent stock. As such, our prices are fair and we always have great deals. Though we have undergone many challenges over the years, we remain committed in our goal to provide the best medicine we can, in a friendly and comfortable environment. If this sounds appealing, please visit our shop and see what we have to offer. We promise we'll do everything we can to make your experience a pleasurable one!