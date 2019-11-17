Follow
CannaBotica - Recreational
303-777-1550
80 products
All 100 mg Edibles $15 ea
Valid 5/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All 100 mg edibles are $15 each, including Forbidden Fruit, Incredible Edibles, Joy Gum, DOSD and many more.
Tax Included. While supplies last. Some restrictions apply.
All Products
Tange Power
from Willie's Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Extreme Cream
from Willie's Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Underdog OG Kush
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Moonshine Haze
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Thin Mint GSC
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chem D - I-95
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Krypt
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jawa Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
L.A. OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
LA OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Skywalker
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Viola Live Resin
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Nokhu Live Rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$521 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers Caviar
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Leiffa Rosin 2nd Press
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Leiffa Rosin 1st Press
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
The Clear Disposable Vape
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Clear Elite Cartridge 500 mg
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
Fuego Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62½ g
In-store only
Dablogic Rosin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Sappy Full Melt Bubble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sappy Live Rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$581 g
In-store only
710 Labs Live Badder 4.0 g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2504 G
In-store only
710 Labs Live Sugar
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
710 Labs Percy Live Rosin 4.0 g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3004 G
In-store only
710 Labs Rosin - 1st Press
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
710 Labs Rosin - 2nd Press
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
710 Labs Water Hash 4.0 g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3004 G
In-store only
Airo Pro Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Airo Pro EvoLab Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Airo Pro Fuego Cartridge
from AiroPro
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Avitas 1000 mg
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Become Disposable Vape 250 MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27½ g
In-store only
Bubble Hash Full Spectrum
from The Flower Collective
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$531 g
In-store only
Denver Dab Co. Sugar Wax
from Denver Dab Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Dope 500 mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Green Dot 500 mg Cartridge
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Incredibles Live
from Incredible Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Incredibles Sauce Cartridge 500 MG
from Incredible Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37½ g
In-store only
