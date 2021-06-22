23 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Cannabuzz - Hamilton
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8am
10am-8am
10am-8am
10am-8am
Closed
10am-8pm
12pm-5pm
Photos of Cannabuzz - Hamilton
Show all photos