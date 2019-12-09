CannaCo, is a recreational and medical marijuana store, dispensary and cultivation facility located in Trinidad, Colorado. Our premium products and showroom visit is a must stop on the Colorado Marijuana tour. Visiting CannaCo is an exciting store experience, with one of the largest retail marijuana product inventories in all of Colorado. CannaCo sells top shelf bud, edibles, lotions, creams, bath salts and CBD products, as well as souvenirs and memorabilia. Canna Company is truly one of Colorado’s premier marijuana destinations. CannaCo is first in Colorado. Located off of Interstate 25 and Exit 11 in the Northwest quadrant of the interchange, CannaCo is the first northbound full service exit offering lodging, fuel and food. Lots of Parking, Plenty of room for RVs and trucks. Clean restrooms and beautiful showroom. www.canna.co.com