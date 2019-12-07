319 products
10% OFF Veteran Discount
All active and retired military personal receive 10% entire purchase. All day, every day at Tokyo Starfish. Thank you for your contribution!
Harle - Tsu
from Tokyo Starfish
0.54%
THC
12.62%
CBD
Harle - Tsu
$61 g
Mimosa #4
from Yerba Buena
27.11%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mimosa #4
$141 g
Super Kush
from Alter Farms
17.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Kush
$51 g
Wookies
from Flowersmith
18.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
$121 g
Tequila Sunrise
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
30.06%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tequila Sunrise
$131 g
Strawberry Shortcake
from High Noon
18.04%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
$81 g
Lemon Meringue
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
Early Rogue Valley Wreck
from Massive/Roganja
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
Pinot Green
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinot Green
$71 g
Irish Cream
from High Noon
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
Sundae Driver
from Flowersmith
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
Platinum OGKB
from High Noon
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
Blackberry Kush
from Tokyo Starfish
19.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
$71 g
Thin Mint GSC
from Flowersmith
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
$101 g
Full Boat
from Pud's Buds
25.2%
THC
0.73%
CBD
Full Boat
$111 g
Golden Lemons
from Herbal Dynamics
18.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Lemons
$101 g
Pucker Punch
from Yerba Buena
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Afghan Peach
from Tokyo Starfish
16.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Peach
$71 g
Platinum Purple
from Green Queen
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple
$71 g
CBD Kush
from Yerba Buena
12.81%
THC
16.32%
CBD
CBD Kush
$101 g
Master Kush
from Highland Provisions
14.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
$61 g
Magellan
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Super Silv Hashplant
from Herbal Dynamics
21.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silv Hashplant
$61 g
Powdered Donuts
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Powdered Donuts
$111 g
Diesel Dough #5
from Pud's Buds
25.93%
THC
1%
CBD
Diesel Dough #5
$101 g
Purple Punch
from Yerba Buena
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Fire Runner
from Alter Farms
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire Runner
$61 g
Sour Banana Sherbet
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
$131 g
Hawaiian Dutch
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
GMO Cookies
from Pud's Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
Mt Hood Magic
from Pioneer Farms
23.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt Hood Magic
$81 g
Purple Starburst
from Oso Verde
16.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Starburst
$51 g
Albert Walker x Future BHO Shatter by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
.5g Zprite - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
.5g The Bizz (LCR) Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
69.61%
THC
0.13%
CBD
.5g The Bizz (LCR)
$35each
1g Now n L8r - Liquid Cured Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
1g Jungle Fever - Liquid Cured Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Purple Dawg Live Resin by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
63.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Dawg
$561 g
1:1 Critical Cure Cartridges by Tokyo Starfish
from Tokyo Starfish
___
THC
___
CBD
$26each
.5g Swamp Cooks Cartridges by Tokyo Starfish
from Tokyo Starfish
___
THC
___
CBD
$26each
