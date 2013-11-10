Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Tokyo Starfish is a recreational marijuana dispensary brand in Bend Oregon. With three locations throughout Bend, one of our cannabis dispensaries is located close to you anywhere in the Central Oregon area. Whatever your weed store needs are, at Tokyo Starfish we strive to do it better then anyone with world class service, cutting edge cannabis knowledge and offering the best products available anywhere on the market. So whether you are seeking CBD products, oils, tinctures, premium quality marijuana flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, extracts, gummies and edibles, or smoke shop bong tools to get the job done, Tokyo Starfish needs to be on your list.
Three Bend Oregon locations:
Tokyo Old Mill: 542 NW Arizona Ave
Bend, OR 97703;
Tokyo South: 61230 S Hwy 97
Bend, OR 97702;
Tokyo 3: 923 SE 3rd St
Bend, OR 97702