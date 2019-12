tytyblair on September 30, 2017

Decided to try a new spot tonight, maybe not the best idea. Felt like I was inconveniencing the 3 staff working by coming in to give them business. I was the only customer in the room, and they brought me into the back and then proceeded to have a conversation among themselves, completely ignoring me aside from the guy trying to sweep around me. When they finished their conversation, the dude looked at me and just asked "Know what you want?" So I pointed out the oil cartridges I've gotten at every other dispo in town and he only said "Those are pretty spendy" - damn near walked out. The only thing they had that every other spot in town didn't is crappy service. The storefront was clean (thanks in part to the sweeper dude), and I'm sure the selection would've been just fine, but I'll stick to my usual spot from here on.