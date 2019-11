CannaCruz is proud to provide its California patients with the highest caliber of service, product, and information. We have every product tested by SC Labs to ensure consistency and quality. Our staff has been trained and educated in the up and coming field of Marijuana science, and we are happy to provide you with the answers you need to find the right medicine for you! We have a selection of over 50 strains on our shelves! Feeling overwhelmed by all the choices? Ask us about TERPENES! Terpenes are natural essential oils found in cannabis and many other plants. Terpenes have a huge impact on the effects that you feel with each different strain. If you need help finding the perfect product for you, ask your budtender about which terpenes will give you the effects you're looking for! Knowledge is key and we love to provide as much as we can, feel free to ask any questions regarding medical cannabis, we're more than happy to answer! We also offer Medical, Senior, and Military Discounts. Gain loyalty points with purchases.