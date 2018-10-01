Cannaisseurs Collective is a Sacramento Adult-Use and Medical Marijuana Delivery Service Cannaisseurs Collective operates as a Sacramento based Cannabis Family, serving adult-use and medical cannabis customers throughout the region. Fully compliant with city-wide regulation and CA PROP 64, Cannaisseurs Collective’s team strives to exceed its recreational customers expectations in every way. From exemplary customer service to top-of-line product selection. Cannaisseurs Collective provides the ultimate cannabis experience! Products: Cannaisseurs Collective understands patients take a risk when blindly buying their cannabis products, and make every effort to assuage that risk by working only with quality cannabis vendors. They offer products only from either their in-house organic grow team or third-party vendors they’ve vetted for excellent grow techniques. Patients may select from our menu which is carefully curated flower strains, and whether lower priced or premium tiered, the marijuana always lives up to expectations. Cannaisseurs Collective delivery also offers a range of concentrates, edibles, and vape cartridges to supplement their rotation of products. All products are either lab tested or grown under the same growing conditions and circumstances (and often genetics) as previously tested batches, due to the limited supply of their high-quality cannabis. Process: Patients can rely on great service from Cannaisseurs Collectives friendly and knowledgeable delivery team. We go above and beyond to offer friendly advice, consulting on the best strains or application methods to ease different health concerns. Valuing transparency, Cannaisseurs Collective always updates their patients with changes to delivery times, ETA, and product availability, and will always strive to leave them with a smile on their face. Cannaisseurs Collective accepts cash, and proudly provides 10% off marijuana delivery discounts to veterans and patients in severe need through their compassion program. First time cannabis patients receive goodies, and their minimum donation amount varies depending on location, so please chat from our site ahead to determine the amount. Delivery is free with minimum donation, and average wait time is approximately 45 minutes. Service Locations: Cannaiseurs Collective serves medical cannabis patients throughout Sacramento and the surrounding areas.