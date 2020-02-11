Centrally located in Maines capital city. CannaMax is Augusta's Maines choice for Medical Cannabis, Marijuana and Hemp CBD products. This state of the art Dispensary is easy to find on Bangor street in The Queens court mini Mall right next to Canton Express and Ink Slingerz Tattoo and piercing. Offering a full selection of Medical cannabis flowers with over 50 different varieties to choose from.. CannaMax also stocks some of the best concentrates on the market. Weather your looking for Shatter, Diamonds and Sauce, Caviar, batter or butters we have it all. Delivery is also available to select areas with prior order. Stop in and check us out or give us a ring. 207-213-6710.