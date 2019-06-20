Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
$200 ounces of Tangerine Dream or Jack Herer. 5 new Holidaze cartridge strains, only $25/half gram, $45/full gram!
About
CannaMed is a family owned and operated medical cannabis dispensary in Calera, OK. We carry our own strains that are grown with love and care at our family farm. We are committed to bringing you quality medicinal cannabis products for health and well being.
We service Calera, Colbert, Hugo, Platter, Mead, Caddo and more. We are just minutes from Choctaw Resort.
Our store carries tinctures, cartridges, cannabis flower, edibles, pre-rolls, rosin, moon rocks, merchandise and our menu is ever-expanding!