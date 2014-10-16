Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Come visit our second location in Oregon!
We keep 15 plus premium flower strains in stock, plus concentrates, edibles, clones
Check our facebook page for specials, promotions, contests, and other cool stuff
See us for:
Golden Leaf
Spinners Confections
Gummies
Coma Treats
and more to come