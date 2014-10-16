Red_Eyed_Red_Head
Friendly budtenders, good products. This was the very first cannabis store I ever went into and I’ve been coming back ever since. ❤️
Budtenders helpful in choosing high THC oil concentrates, dropped $200 on cbd, & 3qty 1gram oils. nice guy in street helped me find the handicap entrance. 👍👍
What a joke. Weedman is ruining your business. Dancing in front of the business is one thing, everyone loves that. But he's getting himself in trouble and it's enough for me to stop going to your business. It's really irritating and immature, just sell weed.
Maybe I came in on an off day? Couldn't find what i was looking for and when i asked for some help they looked at me funny and laughed before attempting to sell me on something else
Awesome budtenders ( : Good selection on product as well!
Nice place. Small selection, but the prices are extremely competitive, especially for medical folks.
Good quality, good service. I love the spinner!!
I liked this place! The staff was helpful, and it was a comfortable environment. The music in the waiting area was good, so that's a big plus for me personally. They had quite a few strains to choose from and were knowledgeable about the flower and products they had. Would recommend. * ✧･ﾟ: ** ✧･ﾟ: ** ✧･ﾟ: ** ✧･ﾟ: ** ✧･ﾟ: *
Great to be off of 101. Very friendly, helpful, and uplifting staff. Consistent flower/products. Clean, positive, and well kept atmosphere. Cheers!
The sign spinner is what caught our eyes and being the ADD mental children we are,we loved his pot leaf suit and my fiance and I had to stop. The environment wasn't bad and the Confusion Kush was AWESOME! The jack Herer smelled heavenly but left a strong chlorophyll flavor in my mouth, a fault of the person who cured it, not the shop. It made it unappetizing and feel like a waste of money. I expect some sort of warning for bad flavor from the bud tenders, I'm not sure if I'll come back again.