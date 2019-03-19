At Canna Provisions we believe that life is better with Cannabis.

Canna Provisions is the next generation of cannabis dispensary focusing on a unique and thoughtful customer experience. We are here to guide you towards the right provisions to fit your lifestyle, and provide knowledgeable support every step of the way. Our cannabis guides will give you personalized one on one concierge service to ensure you end your visit with a smile and the provisions that are right for you!

Founded by established industry pioneers with extensive cultivation, regulation and consumer sales experience, Canna Provisions stores provide a broad range of top-grade craft cannabis products that are locally sourced and thoughtfully produced. Life is a journey. No matter the path, trust Canna Provisions to better your journey.

220 Housatonic St Lee, Massachusetts 01238