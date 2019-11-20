Deals
Are you wanting to try that concentrate that looks like fire but is just out of your budget? Every Wednesday we discount all regular priced extracts by fifteen percent. Check out our Soulshine, Artizen, SubX or Fleek Leaf products before taking your next dab .(Wax, Shatter, Live Resin, Kief, Rosin, Vape Carts, and MORE!) 15% off all regular priced items! Live outside the box, try something new today! #onwednesdayswedabfire
Are you wanting to try that concentrate that looks like fire but is just out of your budget? Every Wednesday we discount all regular priced extracts by fifteen percent. Check out our Soulshine, Artizen, SubX or Fleek Leaf products before taking your next dab .(Wax, Shatter, Live Resin, Kief, Rosin, Vape Carts, and MORE!) 15% off all regular priced items! Live outside the box, try something new today! #onwednesdayswedabfire