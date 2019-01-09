Follow
JD OG
from KING'S GARDEN
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
BANANA OG
from KING'S GARDEN
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
BALANCE SHARK CBD 3.5G
from FLWR
9.17%
THC
6.62%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
CHEM RESERVE 3.5G
from Loudpack
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
PLATINUM SCOUT
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
CLEMENTINE 3.5G
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
SCHOOL GLUE
from FADE CO
26%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
PLATINUM COOKIE
from FADE CO
23.65%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
PEANUT BUTTER BREATH
from FADE CO
20.14%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
ENERGIZE- BLOOD ORANGE 3.5G
from FLWR
21.92%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
MAVEN OG
from Maven Genetics
24.24%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
from Maven Genetics
17.39%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
GRANDPA'S BREATH
from Maven Genetics
19.62%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
ALIEN OG
from Creme
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
ORANGE COOKIE MAC
from Creme
26.99%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
MIDNIGHT EXPRESS 3.5G
from BUDBUD
23.63%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
DOSIDO 3.5G
from SHILO
21.44%
THC
___
CBD
STRAWBERRY SUNSET 3.5G
from SHILO
20.18%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
ICE CREAM CAKE 3.5G
from BUDBUD
28.31%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
MAUI CITRUS 3.5G
from BUDBUD
22.24%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
PURPLE GORILLA
from VALY CALI FARM
18%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
JACK HERER
from Creme
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
DEATHSTAR OG
from Creme
31%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
SPYROCK OG 3.5G
from Henry's Original
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
BLUE DREAM 3.5G
from Henry's Original
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
PLATINUM OG 3.5G
from Henry's Original
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
BLACKBERRY SOUR 3.5G
from Henry's Original
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
BANJO 3.5 GRAMS
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
SHERBERT
from Henry's Original
22.63%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
TROPICAL OG
from VALY CALI FARM
14%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
COOKIE GLUE
from VALY CALI FARM
22%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
PR OG 3.5 GRAMS
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
KING'S CAKE 3.5G
from FADE CO
31.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
BALATO 3.5G
from FADE CO
33.58%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
CREATIVE- SUNDAE DRIVER 3.5G
from FLWR
22.09%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
WIFI OG 3.5G
from FADE CO
37.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
WEDDING CAKE 3.5G
from FADE CO
36.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
TANQUIL- WEDDING CAKE 3.5G
from FLWR
20.13%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
GREEN GODDESS 3.5G
from CRU Cannabis
25.41%
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
CRU GLUE 3.5G
from CRU Cannabis
21.59%
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
