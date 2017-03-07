Cannazone is one of Mount Vernon's newest cannabis dispensaries! We are medically endorsed and offer no-cost medical cannabis consulting with our wonderful Consultant Larry! We also offer excellent prices and one of the largest selections of flower in Washington state. Cannazone is also the exclusive retailer in Mount Vernon for Blue Roots Cannabis. Stop on in and see what we're all about! Save 10% off your purchase by leaving us a Facebook, Leafly or Weedmaps review and showing it to your friendly and knowledgeable budtender! REQUIRED WARNING: _________________________________ ❌WARNING: this product has intoxicating effects and maybe habit forming. Smoking is hazardous to health. Cannabis can impair concentration coordination and/or judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or Machinery under the influence of cannabis. There may be health risks as well as health benefits associated with cannabis products. Caution when eating, the effect of cannabis may be delayed by 2 hours or more! Keep out of reach of children and pets! Not recommended for use by pregnant woman. For use by those 21 years of age or older in Washington state only it is illegal to cross state or country borders with marijuana in your possession.❌