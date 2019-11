Kennat13 on March 10, 2019

I had an amazing experience, and was helped by ALEXANDRIA! She was so nice, welcoming and helped me with exactly what i was looking for and took the time to hear me out on what i was looking for to accommodate me correctly. She was so great and efficient! This location is CLEAN, NICE, and most of all has a great staff (Alexandria) and welcoming, relaxing chill vibes. So excited to try the new products I just got!