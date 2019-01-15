786 products
✰ WAKE & BAKE ✰
From 8am to 10am, receive 15% off all flower! *Excluding Clearance Sales*
*Valid Monday thru Friday only.
All Products
Blue Dream by Artizen
from Artizen
20.96%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Berry by Artizen
from Artizen
21.28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dutch Berry
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Candy by Cascadia
from Cascadia
18.92%
THC
0%
CBD
The Candy
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
The Jack by Cascadia
from Cascadia
22.07%
THC
0.44%
CBD
The Jack
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
P-91 by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
17.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
P-91
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Thai by Mount Baker Growers
from Mount Baker Growers
22.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Thai
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Locktight by Mount Baker Growers
from Mount Baker Growers
26.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktight
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Diesel Pie by Mount Baker Growers
from Mount Baker Growers
24.27%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Purple Diesel Pie
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Og Kush by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Snoop's Dream by Cascadia
from Cascadia
20.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Snoop's Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire Og by Artizen
from Artizen
21.52%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Star Dawg by Artizen
from Artizen
26.07%
THC
0.67%
CBD
Star Dawg
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pink Taco by GLW
from GLW
20.29%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Pink Taco
Strain
$38¼ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Salish Sativas
from Salish Sativas
20.4%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
White Widow by Ninja Gardens
from Ninja Gardens
16.55%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$11⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Taffie by Be Kind Buds
from Be Kind Buds
17.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Taffie
Strain
$30¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Grapefruit by Cascadia
from Cascadia
14.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Og Perm by Cascadia
from Cascadia
16.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Og Perm
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Kush by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
26.01%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Quantum Leap by Artizen
from Artizen
21.8%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Quantum Leap
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Grape Ape by Artizen
from Artizen
20.41%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Goo Berry by Artizen
from Artizen
20.48%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Goo Berry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Silvertip by Pioneer
from Pioneer
18.19%
THC
1.09%
CBD
Blueberry Silvertip
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve
20.77%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Seattle Sour Breath by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
22.51%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Seattle Sour Breath
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Space Goo by Artizen
from Artizen
21.57%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Space Goo
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Space Queen by Artizen
from Artizen
25.57%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Do Si Dos by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Do Si Dos
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemdawg by Boggy Boon
from Boggy Boon
26.46%
THC
0.47%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
3 PAC by Dawg Star
from Dawg Star
22.9%
THC
1%
CBD
3 PAC
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
26.48%
THC
2.01%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$172 g
In-store only
Black Diamond by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots
20.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Candyland by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bluniverse by Cascadia
from Cascadia
21.17%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Bluniverse
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Liberty Haze by High End Farms
from High End Farms
26.24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Vapor by High End Farms
from High End Farms
18.27%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Purple Vapor
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass by Artizen
from Artizen
7.95%
THC
13.87%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mount Rainier #10 by Green Rush
from Green Rush
17.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Mount Rainier #10
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Dr. Who #6 by Green Rush
from Green Rush
16.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who #6
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Dream by Green Rush
from Green Rush
15.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Dream
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
