Deals
Happy Hour
Daily Deals from 3-6pm * Munchie Monday 5% off edibles Twisted Tuesday 5% off all drinks Whatever Wednesday ALL SPECIALS APPLY Tank Thursday 5% off cartridges Flower Friday 5% off flower Shatter Saturday 5% off extracts CBD Sunday 5% off High CBD products**
Happy Hour discount cannot be combined with other discounts Happy Hour does not apply to clearance items * Discount only applied during Happy Hour from 3-6pm ** Requires a minimum ratio of 1:1
All Products
Orange Cookies by West Coast Trading Company
from West Coast Trading Company
22.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Afghani Bullrider by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
16.44%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Afghani Bullrider
Strain
$47.99⅛ ounce
$47.99⅛ ounce
Lost Coast Lemon Haze by Humboldt Farms
from Humboldt Farms
15.7%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Lost Coast OG
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
Skywalker OG by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
21.07%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$331.991 ounce
$331.991 ounce
Trident by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
4.3%
THC
10.4%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$35.99⅛ ounce
Nativ WiFi by M.P. Glassworthy
from M.P. Glassworthy
32.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Nativ WiFi
Strain
$55.99⅛ ounce
$55.99⅛ ounce
King Louise OG by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
23.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
King Louise OG
Strain
$15.991 gram
$15.991 gram
$331.991 ounce
Zkittlez by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
16.74%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$24.99⅛ ounce
$24.99⅛ ounce
Banana Kush by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
23.71%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$48.99⅛ ounce
$48.99⅛ ounce
Indica Minis by Humboldt Farms
from Humboldt Farms
14.2%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Indica Minis
Strain
$22.99⅛ ounce
$22.99⅛ ounce
Gorilla Glue #4 by Source
from Source
20.6%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$51.99⅛ ounce
$51.99⅛ ounce
Grape Ape by Aster Farms
from Aster Farms
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$31.99⅛ ounce
$31.99⅛ ounce
Purple Starburst by High Caliber Organics
from High Caliber Organics
16.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Starburst
Strain
$42.99⅛ ounce
$42.99⅛ ounce
Banana Punch by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
17.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$201.9928.4 grams
$201.9928.4 grams
Og1 by M.P. Glassworthy
from M.P. Glassworthy
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Og1
Strain
$43.99⅛ ounce
$43.99⅛ ounce
Herojuana by Kanebes
from Kanebes
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Herojuana
Strain
$26.99⅛ ounce
$26.99⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
20.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$331.9928.4 grams
$331.9928.4 grams
Lemon Lime Cooler by Bubonic Private Reserve
from Bubonic Private Reserve
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Lime Cooler
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Red Fire Cookies by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Fire Cookies
Strain
$31.99⅛ ounce
$31.99⅛ ounce
Granddaddy Quinn by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
7.02%
THC
7.7%
CBD
Granddaddy Quinn
Strain
$15.991 gram
$15.991 gram
$47.99⅛ ounce
Dirty Girl by CRU
from CRU Cannabis
20.19%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
$38.99⅛ ounce
$38.99⅛ ounce
Papaya by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
18.42%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$33.99⅛ ounce
$33.99⅛ ounce
Green Crack by High Garden
from High Garden
17.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
Apple Pie by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
12.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Pie
Strain
$39.954.5 grams
$39.954.5 grams
Sweetness by Cresco
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
21.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sweetness
Strain
$47.99⅛ ounce
$47.99⅛ ounce
Cream Tangie by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cream Tangie
Strain
$33.99⅛ ounce
$33.99⅛ ounce
Mimosa by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$33.99⅛ ounce
$33.99⅛ ounce
Dosi by Cream of the Crop
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
24.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi Face
Strain
$56.99⅛ ounce
$56.99⅛ ounce
Rudeboi by CRU
from CRU Cannabis
17.49%
THC
0.03%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$38.99⅛ ounce
$38.99⅛ ounce
3x Sour by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
3x Sour
Strain
$47.99⅛ ounce
$47.99⅛ ounce
$331.991 ounce
Purple Punch by High Garden
from High Garden
19.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
Cookies by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$33.99⅛ ounce
$33.99⅛ ounce
Three Kings by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
31.7%
THC
0%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$52.99⅛ ounce
$52.99⅛ ounce
Gorilla Goo by High Caliber Organics
from High Caliber Organics
19.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Goo
Strain
$45.99⅛ ounce
$45.99⅛ ounce
Blue Dream by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
16.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35.99⅛ ounce
$35.99⅛ ounce
London Pound Cake by Humboldt County Indoor
from Humboldt County Indoor
23.76%
THC
0.09%
CBD
London Poundcake
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
18.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$201.9928.4 grams
$201.9928.4 grams
GDP by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.43%
THC
0%
CBD
GDP Electric
Strain
$56½ ounce
$56½ ounce
Papa & Barkley, Releaf Tincture 15mL, 1:30 THC
from Papa & Barkley
44200%
THC
1300%
CBD
$48.99each
$48.99each
HA Rest 1oz.
from Humboldt Apothecary
25000%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.99each
$44.99each
