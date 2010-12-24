We pride ourselves on bringing you the finest marijuana. Everyone 21 and Up is welcome. We have a private room for our medical patients and a large fully-stocked room for our recreational customers. Our buds are all soil grown, flushed properly and cured to perfection. Our honeycomb wax is the finest in town! We are home of the Colorado Cannabis Oil. Located in Cherry Creek in the heart of Denver, we provide a professional environment and our marijuana is all premium top shelf! Founded in 2009, we believe in bringing pure quality cannabis to all that enter our establishment. We have, hands down, the best customer service and marijuana products. We also carry a wide variety of CBD products. We offer pesticide free, contaminant free and microbial free premium grade marijuana, wax and infused edibles.