Caribbean Oxygen is located in the City of Cambridge, Ontario, specifically in the Galt area. Our mission is to provide high quality cannabis to recreational cannabis users backed by knowledge and service you can trust. Our core values, which we look for in each of our employees, are that of customer service and care, hospitality, honesty, integrity and community outreach. Our vision is to have Caribbean Oxygen be synonymous with quality product, honesty and integrity and to be recognized as the number one community-based cannabis shop in Southwestern Ontario.