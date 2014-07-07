theonesandoo
Great selection!!
4.2
7 reviews
These guys are awesome. Amazing staff, very knowledgeable new owners have recently brought in a ton of new products. Really looking forward to shopping here more often. Their dabs are the best.
Really far out, not a lot of selection. More expensive. Didn't have any prerolls the day I went it. The lady was fairly nice just didn't have a lot to offer.
Not a lot of selection. To be fair, the guy did warn us that they were unusually low on product. The location is weird. It feels like you are just walking into someone's house. Super friendly staff, and what we did get there was great.
Just visited this place, Friday evening. Selection sukked. Not a single hybrid I was told...either full Indica or full Sativa. When the owner showed me an 1/8th of Black Cherry Soda for $55 I said I would never pay that for an eighth at a place I had never been to before. Been burned to too often buying a dispenseries best bud for super high prices. She decided to share the fact she only carries the best of the best, that ALL her stuff is really really high quality. I passed on the over priced stuff and got an Indica called Pineapple Chunk. Smokes good, a touch harsh. The effects....very disapointing. For as much as I smoked, I should have felt a WHOLE lot more than I did. I guess this stuff got past the owner and her ridged quality control. Not at all impressed with this place. I am always leary of places that don't show prices on their menu. Worse....no pricing shown in the dispensery. I felt prices were being made up as you go. I say this because....another guy was before me...and I observed him being shown the same Black Cherry Soda...but maybe because he was possibly a regular...the price he was told for the 1/8th was significently less than I was told 5 minutes later by the same person. I am sure they will deny all this....but it is a very accurate description of my first visit to this place. It was also my last Serious lack of inventory. Quality of what I bought...sukked! Prices they tell you...are not out the door prices. When this kind of quality still costs $35 an eighth and it's your best deal (which I asked for) then you are not worth a return visit.
Staffed by two nice ladies, who very helpfully recommended Black Cherry Soda when they didn' t have the Dutch Treat I sought. Made the night by the campfire perfect. The shop is small and has a limited but well chosen and curated selection.
awsome store, lovely bud tenders. local products