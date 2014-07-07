MisterR on June 18, 2016

Just visited this place, Friday evening. Selection sukked. Not a single hybrid I was told...either full Indica or full Sativa. When the owner showed me an 1/8th of Black Cherry Soda for $55 I said I would never pay that for an eighth at a place I had never been to before. Been burned to too often buying a dispenseries best bud for super high prices. She decided to share the fact she only carries the best of the best, that ALL her stuff is really really high quality. I passed on the over priced stuff and got an Indica called Pineapple Chunk. Smokes good, a touch harsh. The effects....very disapointing. For as much as I smoked, I should have felt a WHOLE lot more than I did. I guess this stuff got past the owner and her ridged quality control. Not at all impressed with this place. I am always leary of places that don't show prices on their menu. Worse....no pricing shown in the dispensery. I felt prices were being made up as you go. I say this because....another guy was before me...and I observed him being shown the same Black Cherry Soda...but maybe because he was possibly a regular...the price he was told for the 1/8th was significently less than I was told 5 minutes later by the same person. I am sure they will deny all this....but it is a very accurate description of my first visit to this place. It was also my last Serious lack of inventory. Quality of what I bought...sukked! Prices they tell you...are not out the door prices. When this kind of quality still costs $35 an eighth and it's your best deal (which I asked for) then you are not worth a return visit.