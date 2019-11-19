Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Being located in Arlington, Cascade Kropz lies in the heartland of cannabis cultivation in Washington. Their proximity to a large number of marijuana farms allows them to cherry pick the best flower strains, concentrates, edibles, trim, and much more to line their dispensary shelves. Cascade Kropz collaborates with Green Rush, Avitas, Fire Line, Northwest Cannabis Solutions, Magic Kitchen and dozens more, offering favorite customer flowers like Doctor Who and Dirty Girl. Concentrates from Smoking Point Production fly off their Arlington shelves, and Cascade Kropz provides vape pens, cartridges, pipes, bongs, lighters and more to accompany their lab-tested marijuana products.
All taxes are already included in all our prices.
Info
Followers 296
Joined Leafly 2014
19127 Smokey Point Blvd. Building 1, Arlington, WA