There are over 140 cannabinoids and over 200 terpenes in cannabis. Each individual cannabinoid and terpene interact to sculpt the personality and experience of each cultivar (strain).
Consider these near infinite combinations and possibilities. Synchronous compounds have potential to change feeling, medicinal effect, taste, and aroma in magically unique ways.
Why limit the limitless? The labels “Sativa,” “Indica,” and “Hybrid” oversimplify and distract from what a strain can really offer.
Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid do not consistently classify the experience of the strain, but rather the way the strain grows.
These labels helped many discuss strains at a time where the plant was less understood. Now, we have the resources to discover and describe qualities and components of cannabis with more clarity than ever.