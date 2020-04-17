CATALINA CONNECT provides products for your medicinal needs!

CJMH Group, Inc. d/b/a Catalina Connect is a Catalina Island Medical Cannabis Delivery Service. Catalina Connect operates in full compliance with California State Laws, and strives to provide the Catalina Island medical cannabis community with premium meds. The delivery team behind Catalina Connect is dedicated to providing superior customer service and to educating the Catalina cannabis community on the wellness benefits of marijuana.

Catalina Connect carries an exclusive inventory of top-quality medical cannabis products. They work with professionally licensed distributors & growers to deliver top-shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid strains. Catalina Connect carries connoisseur quality concentrates and edibles from legal manufactures. Catalina Connect also carries a variety of vape cartridges in effective strain flavors for patients who prefer to medicate on-the-go.

Verified cannabis patients can expect their marijuana products delivered in less then 45 minutes, when ordering for delivery within the City Limits of Avalon. Orders that require delivery outside the City of Avalon, will require additional time to coordinate delivery. We offer free delivery on minimum orders and currently accept cash. Catalina Connect is the first medical cannabis delivery service to dispense top-quality meds throughout Santa Catalina Island.

***ALL MENU ITEMS include applicable taxes***

***MUST have a place of residence to be eligible for Delivery***

***DELIVERY MINIMUMS do apply for FREE DELIVERY***

(Please ask a Representative for details)