Mission Statement To create an awesome customer experience by making a positive difference in the world, offering quality products, and providing exceptional service. Service Area Catalyst Cannabis Co. stands in South Anchorage along the Old Seward Highway next to L'Aroma Bakery at the corner of 100th and Old Seward and just down the street from Great Alaskan Holidays and Lowes. The dispensary team proudly welcomes visitors from Bayshore/Klatt, Abbott Loop, Mid-Hillside and throughout Spenard. Customers from Taku/Campbell, Sand Lake, Green Acres and North Star are invited to explore Catalyst Cannabis Co.’s high-quality inventory. Whether visitors travel from Downtown Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian or Bird Creek, Catalyst Cannabis Co. looks forward to offering a premium marijuana experience. Products Catalyst offers the finest products available to the Alaska market. We will stock our shelves with Catalyst grown flower as well as the top cultivators in the State. We feature a variety of shatter, wax, crumble, dabs, bho, vape pen cartridges, edibles and infused products from Alaska's best product manufactures, including Einstein Labs, Midnight Sun, GOOD AK Cannabis, Momo's Bakery, Lady Gray and Fire Eaters.