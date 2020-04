All customers must be 21 years of age or older with valid I.D or Passport to enter the dispensary and consumption lounge.

Cathedral City Care Collective is conveniently located off of the 10 freeway. Come discover the first licensed consumption lounge in California. We offer a one of a kind experience with knowledgeable bud-tenders who are here to answer any questions you may have. With a variety of products ranging from flower, vape cartridges, edibles and topical's, there's something in store for everyone. We strive to deliver quality customer service.

C10-0000206-LIC