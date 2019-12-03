32 products
MONDAY- $150 Oz All Strains, All Tiers TUESDAY-Buy 1/2 Oz of Top Tier($130) Plus A Free Goldsmith Extract Cartridge 500mg WEDNESDAY-25% Off Edibles THURSDAY- Buy 3 Cartridges Get 25% FRIDAY- Spend $300 get 40% off, Spend $400 Get 50% off on Flower SATURDAY- Select 1/2 Oz Strains at 40% Off SUNDAY- 30% Everything
DAILY DEALS
All Products
Sour Power OG
from Sunday Goods
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power OG
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Las Vegas Triangle Kush
from Sunday Goods
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Moonshine
from Sunday Goods
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Musa
from Sunday Goods
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headspace
from Sunday Goods
70.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Headspace
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sonoran Cooler
from Sunday Goods
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White OG
from Sunday Goods
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
White OG
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sedona Kush
from Sunday Goods
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
120mg Suppository 10-pack
from KAYA Infusions
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$144½ g
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's Relaxing Cinnamon
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
125mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Gummie Bear 300mg Sativa
from Baked Bros™
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Gummie Bear 300mg Indica
from Baked Bros™
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Watermelon Kush Slices 150mg Staiva
from Baked Bros™
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Watermelon Kush Slices 150mg Indica
from Baked Bros™
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Sour Kush Kids 300mg Sativa
from Baked Bros™
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Sour Kush Kids 300mg Indica
from Baked Bros™
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Vanilla Caramels-Daily dose
from Canna Confections
28mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
High Cbd Tincture 1:1 400mg
from Chronic Health
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Indica Gummies (6 x 15mg)
from Cannabliss Arizona
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Sativa Gummies (6 x 15mg)
from Cannabliss Arizona
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Honey Buzzer (2 x 50mg)
from Canna Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Lemon Rosemary Pastilles
from Sunday Goods
125mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Sonoran Cooler
from Sunday Goods
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$9each
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sonoran Cooler- 5 Pack
from Sunday Goods
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$40each
In-store only
King Musa-5 Pack
from Sunday Goods
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Sedona Kush 5-Pack
from Sunday Goods
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Head Doctor #6
from Sunday Goods
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Doctor
Strain
$12each
+2 more sizes
In-store only
ATF Cartridge
from Sunday Goods
78%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Harlequin Cartridge
from Goldsmith Extracts
___
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Sugar Cookie Intimacy Spray
from Sunday Goods
75mg
THC
___
CBD
MÜV Hydrating Lotion
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Rechargable Battery
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only