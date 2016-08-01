PsychoTato72
I have been here a few times and each time I am always taken care of. Staff has always been nice and has helped me greatly with their knowledge.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
I have been here a few times and each time I am always taken care of. Staff has always been nice and has helped me greatly with their knowledge.
i take part of my review back...i drove all the way here from safford it was 445 when we arrived and the gate was closed. the hours online state Thursday 10-6pm. i went for the deal i have been here before on a Thursday and they were open. i also came the time i did to spin the wheel. if they would of let the customers know i that they would be closed i wouldn't have wasted my time or gas when they are open
I live in SV and I heard good things about Cathy’s so I decided to try this out since it wasn’t as bad a drive as tucson. Ordered my 2 fourths and a cart. They are in the middle of nowhere so granted the checkout was gonna take a bit. Spun the wheel earned a free shirt. Thought that was a cool gimmick, then I got my bag and headed back home. Opened my stuff and thought well one bag looks significantly larger in quantity than the other and turns out I received a 4th and a 8th and no free shirt (not that I sport that stuff). So my FTP discount didn’t really matter at all instead I gave them a decent tip. Also should be worth mentioning the bud tender was noticeably under the weather but he was nice given his current state. Maybe that could be the source of the problem. The product is good so at least is wasn’t a complete bust. I won’t be calling to request a refund since I hear that’s a dramatic experience. I also won’t be returning so I hope this review helps. Cheers
I love the location, it's very close. I love the guys that work there; Zach, Alec, BIG SHOUT OUT!!! The service is excellent, the guys are very informative, and the variety has gotten 100% better. They have great hours and they make it so I want to come back!!!
I was very happy that I stopped by today. The Saturday specials on flower were a real bargain and it is delicious. I liked the bud tender and am impressed with his knowledge. I think they are back on track!
last review on this place, I give up on them. I was excited to see new management in the store front. However, not showing up or opening a "medicinal" storefront, where people come to pick up their prescriptions (not recreational use products), on the days being advertised, is NOT okay. If you plan on going out there, caution! There is no guarantee that they will have somebody that can show up consistently on days advertised as being open. I was out there today at 12:30 p.m, and no one opened the gates. No sign is flashing open, and as usual there is a car parked on the side of the storefront, but the storefront itself is not open. I will not recommend this place to anyone until there are new owners. They seem to not be able to just do it. A total waste of gas, especially being disabled on a fixed income. Sunday Goods, who now owns "Cathy's Compassion Center", seemingly does not know how to provide quality service, or hire reliable employees. Quality products do not compensate for not showing up to work. Go to Bisbee or Benson if you are out this way. Is this a form of false advertisement? Maybe. It's a major problem for PATIENTS who can only make it to their storefront because of whatever disabling condition they have. Cathy should take her name off of this place. Cathy was never like this when she owned it!!!
Hi QtazQ, on behalf of the team, we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. There was a breakdown in communication last Saturday, which has been addressed and will not happen again. If you're willing to let us make it right, send us an email to info@cccmeds.com. Completely understand if you still want to take your business elsewhere, at least let us make up for the trip you made out last week.
This place did a 180 for me. New Management is Good. Competes with city pricing and daily deals, now. The Tops are Fantastic. Happy Hour is 4:20 to 5:20. Nice way to get freebies with a purchase. I'm confident in placing my business with them or I'm over medicated...
Cathy' s has been helping through my journey of medical marijuana for 3 years now. I am happy to say tjat I have now stopped ALL pharmaceutical medicines and am a medical marijuana patient only. I love the new selections. And look forward to seeing the new varieties of inventory.
great location.....great atmosphere....
I would prefer to give negative stars. Don’t waste your time going here.