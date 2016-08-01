QtazQ on August 10, 2019

last review on this place, I give up on them. I was excited to see new management in the store front. However, not showing up or opening a "medicinal" storefront, where people come to pick up their prescriptions (not recreational use products), on the days being advertised, is NOT okay. If you plan on going out there, caution! There is no guarantee that they will have somebody that can show up consistently on days advertised as being open. I was out there today at 12:30 p.m, and no one opened the gates. No sign is flashing open, and as usual there is a car parked on the side of the storefront, but the storefront itself is not open. I will not recommend this place to anyone until there are new owners. They seem to not be able to just do it. A total waste of gas, especially being disabled on a fixed income. Sunday Goods, who now owns "Cathy's Compassion Center", seemingly does not know how to provide quality service, or hire reliable employees. Quality products do not compensate for not showing up to work. Go to Bisbee or Benson if you are out this way. Is this a form of false advertisement? Maybe. It's a major problem for PATIENTS who can only make it to their storefront because of whatever disabling condition they have. Cathy should take her name off of this place. Cathy was never like this when she owned it!!!