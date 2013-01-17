Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are located in Cochise, AZ. Between Benson and Willcox.
1825 W Dragoon Rd. Cochise, AZ 85606
Warm and welcoming environment for our patients and caregivers! Best medical marijuana in the state, grown right here on our property! We don't claim to be the biggest or the fanciest, just the BEST! Come to the country for a visit or call for a delivery!
Delivery cut off days and times:
Yuma - 12pm on Wednesday for Thursday's delivery.
Safford, Benson and surrounding areas - Sunday at 2pm
Tucson, Casa Grande and surrounding areas - Wednesday at 12pm