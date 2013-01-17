We are located in Cochise, AZ. Between Benson and Willcox. 1825 W Dragoon Rd. Cochise, AZ 85606 Warm and welcoming environment for our patients and caregivers! Best medical marijuana in the state, grown right here on our property! We don't claim to be the biggest or the fanciest, just the BEST! Come to the country for a visit or call for a delivery! Delivery cut off days and times: Yuma - 12pm on Wednesday for Thursday's delivery. Safford, Benson and surrounding areas - Sunday at 2pm Tucson, Casa Grande and surrounding areas - Wednesday at 12pm