organicplease on June 2, 2019

So I went to Cathy's this past week to find that they no longer weigh out their fresh flower in front of you anymore and their display flower is in non-clear balm jars. I went in and the same general manager looked at me waiting for me to make my decision. I asked where the flower was as she looked at me as I was suppose to know now. She opened each tiny jar to show me the buds (as always, gave me under 3 seconds to allow me to smell and look at how the flower is that I plan on buying). I bought a quarter of a strain I always get that's usually very dense and smokes great (as all of Cathy's products normally do). Because of their new "system", they now pre-package all of their flower as soon as the fresh shipment comes in. They used to display their flower in big glass jars and then weigh it out for the customers. GLASS AND PLASTIC MAKE A DIFFERENCE MJ! If you store cannabis in a plastic bag for two weeks like the quarter was that I bought, it will become dried out (like all the marijuana at the horrible pre-packaged dispensaries in Tucson). I likeD Cathy's because it was different. Ya think your flower will keep getting dried out from opening the jars to have your clients smell and look??; KEEP A JAR ONLY FOR DISPLAY AND THAT PURPOSE and keep a separate jar that never gets opened unless someone buys some. It's not complicated. That quarter lasted me one day. That was pathetic; normally a quarter will last me two weeks. From sitting in that little plastic bag for two weeks in your dispensary and not in a glass jar, I didn't even have to grind it when I got home. I transferred it into a GLASS jar like I always do after I buy my medicine and it was like dried little sticks breaking in my fingers. This is such a disappointment. I need to talk directly to Cathy; she is so sweet and unlike MJ, has personable customer service disposition, patience with the disabled, and no attitude. I thought I could by-pass the rude customer service to get the best weed in Arizona (used to be), but since now that's gone down-hill too, you've just lost a bunch of customers (I am sadly not the only one who feels this way), Cathy, sorry. Caitlin was rude, MJ is rude-- I think you need to re-hire a whole new staff/management team who are nice. You have critical patients that drive a long way who need to get their medicine (if it's the best medicine, it's worth the drive), but if someone drives all that way and the dispensary is closed without notice (has happened multiple times) or they receive poor customer service, man, what a huge let down. Patient DEPEND on dispensaries- the ones that matter. Make your's matter again, Cathy. (For that flower and MJ, I wish I could give ZERO stars) 3 stars for atmosphere just because the drive is pretty.