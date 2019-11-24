Follow
Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Roll* (Limit 1 per day per customer), *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-roll per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Hashmaster x Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Hemlock
from Lotus Gold
15.4%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Hemlock
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Bootlegger
from Lotus Gold
8.66%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gas Pedal OG 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal OG
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - Chupacabra Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chupacabra
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Blue Madness 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
blue madness
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - THC Flower Blue Mad 1/2oz
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Mad
Strain
$160each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Madness
from Lotus Gold
15.44%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Chiesel (Cheezil)
from Lotus Gold
14.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cheezil
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Forbidden Z
from Lotus Gold
15.5%
THC
0.61%
CBD
Forbidden Z
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Monkey
from Lotus Gold
17.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wonder Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre Roll Super Silver Haze 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Nine Pound Hammer 1g
from Lotus Gold
14.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - LSK x HM Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mothersâ€™ Nature
from Lotus Gold
20.3%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mothers Nature
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Nine Pound Hammer
from Lotus Gold
14.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Lem Chem 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Ice Cream Cake
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Redbud 350mah Battery
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - White Tahoe Cookies 1g
from Helix Extracts
78.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Northern Lights Cartridge
from Red Bud Extracts
98%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Colorado Cures Premium Full Spectrum Strawberry Crumble
from CBD Plus USA
0.85%
THC
74.05%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
458mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod Gelato
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod Pineapple Express
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Smokiez Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
