Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Choctaw
833-422-3758 Ext 34
58 products
Deals
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Xen Pre-Roll GG#2 Moonrock Stacker
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#2 Moonrock Stacker
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lem Chem
from Lotus Gold
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens MMJ - Pre Roll - Indica Gorilla Mix 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Sap
Strain
$22.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens MMJ - Pre Roll - Sativa Lemon Skunk 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gas Pedal OG 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal OG
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Nine Pound Hammer 1g
from Lotus Gold
14.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - LSK x HM Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mothersâ€™ Nature
from Lotus Gold
20.3%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mothers Nature
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Ice Cream Cake
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Banana OG
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Gelato 33
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Purple Punch
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures Premium Full Spectrum Strawberry Crumble
from CBD Plus USA
0.85%
THC
74.05%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Timeless Battery/Flip - Ilizarbe
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax Tangie
from Lotus Gold
72.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Do Si Dos
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
G. S. Cookie Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Zkittlez - Terpenes Cartridge
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Sour Gummies - Lemon 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
