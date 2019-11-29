Follow
Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Constitution
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Z
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Z
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Gas
from Lotus Gold
17.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wonder Gas
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Master Kush
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Ice Cream Cake
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Pie Hoe
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Do Si Dos RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Tahoe O.G.
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Trainwreck
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Grapefruit
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Redbud 350mah Battery
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod ATF
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Bubba Kush
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Lemon Haze Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Smokiez Sour Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Lemon Head
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
G. S. Cookie Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Skywalker
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax Tangie
from Lotus Gold
72.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
