First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower DP x SSH
from Lotus Gold
12.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
DP x SSH
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Sleeper 1g
from Lotus Gold
23.6%
THC
20%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Nine Pound Hammer 1g
from Lotus Gold
14.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Blocker
from Lotus Gold
19.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Blocker
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - Gas Pedal OG Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Flower - Mellow Mix Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Blue Madness 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
blue madness
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens MMJ - Pre Roll - Indica Gorilla Mix 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Sap
Strain
$22.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Chupacabra
from Lotus Gold
15.01%
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre-Roll Sour Diesel
from Lotus Gold
17.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre Roll Super Silver Haze 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mr. Zprite
from Lotus Gold
16.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mr. Zprite
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Big Apple 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Apple
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Lem Chem 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Flower - LSK x HM Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Ghost OG 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - White Widow
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Daydream
from Lotus Gold
12.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Grape
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonrock Grape
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Ice Cream Cake
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Pie Hoe
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Master Kush
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Candyland
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Purple Punch
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Banana OG
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Vanilla
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
