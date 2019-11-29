Follow
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Candyland
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Purple Punch
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Lem Chem - Full Spectrum 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Colorado Cures Premium Full Spectrum Strawberry Crumble
from CBD Plus USA
0.85%
THC
74.05%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Redbud 350mah Battery
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Do Si Dos RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Distilate Cartridge GSC & Terpenes
from Lotus Gold
44.7%
THC
18.1%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Stellar Herb THC Cartridge GDP
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Lemon Head
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax Tangie
from Lotus Gold
72.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
203mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Sour Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Sour Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Skywalker
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Black Cherry
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
12