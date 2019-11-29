Follow
Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Robinson
833-422-3758 Ext 09
62 products
Deals
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Forbidden Fruit Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Madness
from Lotus Gold
15.44%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - White Widow
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Vanilla
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Lem Chem - Full Spectrum 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - LSKHM x Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
77%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Wedding Cake RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - GG#4
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax Tangie
from Lotus Gold
72.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Grapefruit
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Do Si Dos
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Tahoe O.G.
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Milk Chocolate Coconut 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
G. S. Cookie Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Chocolate Square
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Bubba Kush
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Trainwreck
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Stellar Herb THC Cartridge GDP
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Gems Hard Candy - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Sour Gummies - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
12