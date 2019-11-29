Follow
Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Shawnee
833-422-3758 Ext 05
77 products
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Z
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Z
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Big Apple 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Apple
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Flower - Gas Pedal OG - 1/2oz
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
gas pedal og
Strain
$160½ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Madness
from Lotus Gold
15.44%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Bluez Cubez
from Lotus Gold
18.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Bluez Cubez
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Mendo Nutt 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Nutt
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Sour Gelato 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Flower
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Daydream
from Lotus Gold
12.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Banana OG
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Gelato 33
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Ice Cream Cake
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Big Smooth
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Candyland
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Bluez Cubez - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Jinx x OG Gas Pedal - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Mendo Nutt - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
76%
THC
1%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Redbud 350mah Battery
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
449mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Sour Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Smokiez Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
G. S. Cookie Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Gems Hard Candy - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
ATF Cartridge
from Red Bud Extracts
93.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Jack Herer
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Lotus Gold 10mg THC Gummies 10pc
from Lotus Gold
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
12