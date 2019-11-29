Follow
Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Tahlequah
833-422-3758 Ext 41
149 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 49
Show All 16
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$149
Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mr. Zprite
from Lotus Gold
16.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mr. Zprite
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Bluez Cubez
from Lotus Gold
18.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Bluez Cubez
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lem Chem
from Lotus Gold
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Nine Pound Hammer 1g
from Lotus Gold
14.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - Gas Pedal OG Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - White Widow
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Hemp Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Lifter 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
17.07%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$11.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Sour Gelato 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Flower
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Madness
from Lotus Gold
15.44%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Bootlegger
from Lotus Gold
8.66%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Lem Chem 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - LSK x HM Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mothersâ€™ Nature
from Lotus Gold
20.3%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mothers Nature
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre Roll Super Silver Haze 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre Roll Hibiscus Sunrise 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hibiscus Sunrise
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Flower - Lowell Smokes Original Indian Hemp 7 pack
from Lowell Smokes
0%
THC
17%
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Watermelon
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Blue Razz
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Razz
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Strawberry
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Vanilla
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Lem Chem - Full Spectrum 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Zherbert x Bluez Cubez - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
74%
THC
1%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Bluez Cubez - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Jinx x OG Gas Pedal - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Mendo Nutt - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
76%
THC
1%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
1234