First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Z
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Z
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Ghost OG 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Madness
from Lotus Gold
15.44%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Forbidden Fruit Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Flower - Mellow Mix Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Flower - Pre Roll Super Silver Haze 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Flower - LSK x HM Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gas Pedal OG 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal OG
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - White Widow
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens MMJ - Pre Roll - Indica Gorilla Mix 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Sap
Strain
$22.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mothersâ€™ Nature
from Lotus Gold
20.3%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mothers Nature
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre Roll Hibiscus Sunrise 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hibiscus Sunrise
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - LSK x HM Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Sleeper 1g
from Lotus Gold
23.6%
THC
20%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens MMJ - Pre Roll - Sativa Lemon Skunk 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Daydream
from Lotus Gold
12.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Gelato 33
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Pie Hoe
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Purple Punch
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Bluez Cubez - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Concentrate - Harvest Spice Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spice
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Colorado Cures Premium Full Spectrum Strawberry Crumble
from CBD Plus USA
0.85%
THC
74.05%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Do Si Dos
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Skywalker
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Tahoe O.G.
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
