Cedar Greens is the community's newest source for high quality, expertly curated cannabis and cannabis products. We offer a range of budget options, and some of the best prices in the industry. We also carry CBD products not normally found in dispensaries around the state. Located at the head of Sequim Bay, the shop is nestled in Blyn, surrounded by nature's magnificence and all of the attractions the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe has built for the people who visit or reside on the Olympic Peninsula. The store is one of the most beautiful in the country, and is worth the visit just to see how we've incorporated themes of nature and healing into the setting created by our space. Our staff is prepared to answer any questions you might have regarding cannabis products and their effects. We even have a Pharmacist who joins us on Fridays every other week and gives free consultation to people with questions about how cannabis might interact with different prescriptions or diseases. We even offer a private consultation space. With rotating sales every day of the week, there is always a good reason to see what deals we have going. More than anything, we want to help give people the access and information they need to make better decisions when exploring cannabis, so we will always be listening and learning when you have feedback for us. Thanks for checking us out!