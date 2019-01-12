Follow
Fruit Chews
Valid 11/23/2019 – 12/1/2019
Get an 8-pack of Watermelon or Lemon Lime Fruit Chews with any purchase of $100 or more.
Offer applies to Central Ave fruit chews only. While supplies last. Offer valid 11/23/19-11/30/19.
Staff picks
Special! Watermelon Fruit Chews 8-Pack $1 w/ $100+
from Central Ave
5.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$15each
$15each
Special! Lemon Lime Fruit Chews 8-Pack $1 w/$100+
from Central Ave
38mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$15each
$15each
All Products
Rythm Flower - Brownie Scout 7g
from RYTHM
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Brownie Scout
Strain
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Rythm Flower - Purple Urkle 7g
from RYTHM
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Flower - Remedy
from Central Ave
13.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$60¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Flower- Nantucket Nugs- Dream Lotus
from Sira Naturals
18.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dream Lotus
Strain
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Flower - Blueberry Mountain x (NL6 x App)
from Central Ave
10.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blueberry Mountain
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Flower- Nantucket Nugs Purple Punch 7g
from Sira Naturals
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Flower- LVBK
from Bask
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Las Vegas Bubba Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Flower- Nantucket Nugs Hurkle 7g
from Sira Naturals
9.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Flower - Deep 6
from Berkshire Roots
8.6%
THC
13.9%
CBD
Deep 6
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Flower- Ringo's gift
from Bask
0.5%
THC
10.9%
CBD
Ringos Gift
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Flower- South Park Chem
from Central Ave
21%
THC
0%
CBD
South Park Chem
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Gilz Nilz
from Central Ave
23.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gilz Nilz
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Clementine
from Central Ave
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Lost Coast Hash Plant
from Central Ave
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lost Coast Hash Plant
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Buddha's Sister
from Central Ave
11.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Buddha's Sister
Strain
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
Rythm Flower - Purple Urkle
from RYTHM
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Rythm Flower - Wonder Skunk
from RYTHM
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Skunk
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Flower-Super Silver Haze
from Central Ave
12.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Flower-Buddha's Sister
from Central Ave
11.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Buddha's Sister
Strain
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
Flower - Dakini Kush
from Central Ave
7.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Dakini Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Flower - Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Revolutionary Clinics
14.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Flower-Cannalope Haze
from Central Ave
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Live Resin - Blueberry Muffin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
83.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$881 gram
$881 gram
Distillate - Sour Diesel .5ml
from Revolutionary Clinics
87.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$64½ gram
$64½ gram
Distillate - Gelato .5ml
from Revolutionary Clinics
86.5%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$64½ gram
$64½ gram
Distillate - Mr Clean .5ml
from Revolutionary Clinics
88.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$64½ gram
$64½ gram
Fills- Blueberry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
70.2%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Fills- Spiked- Peyote Cookies x GCS
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
49.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Live Resin- Peyote Cookies 1g
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
71.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$881 gram
$881 gram
Shatter - Hifi 1g
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Hifi
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Shatter - NF1 1g
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
81%
THC
0%
CBD
NF1
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Howl's Fall Season Double Strength 1 oz
from Howl's
438mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Lemon Jeffery
Strain
$1001 ounce
$1001 ounce
Howl's Fall Seasonal 1 oz
from Howl's
222mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Lemon Jeffery
Strain
$651 ounce
$651 ounce
Rythm Live Sugar- Wonder Skunk 1g
from RYTHM
77.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Skunk
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Rythm Live Sugar- Durban 1g
from RYTHM
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Sugar Wax - Red Dragon .5g
from Liberty
65.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Sugar Wax - Chem Dog "D" 1g
from Liberty
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dog "D"
Strain
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Core Concentrates Original Glue BHO Shatter
from Temescal Wellness
76.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
1234