Follow
Pickup available
Central Maine Flower
Pickup available
(207)689-3366
228 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 75
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$260
Deals
FLOWER FRIDAY
Valid 11/22/2019 – 11/23/2019
All Premium half ounces ONLY $95
FLOWER FRIDAY may not be combined with any other discounts including but not limited to Military/Veterans discount, loyalty discount(s) and sale items.
FLOWER FRIDAY
Valid 11/22/2019 – 11/23/2019
All Premium half ounces ONLY $95
FLOWER FRIDAY may not be combined with any other discounts including but not limited to Military/Veterans discount, loyalty discount(s) and sale items.
All Products
Crater Lake V6
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Crater Lake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Mongberry
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mongberry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
White Cookies
from Central Maine Flower
20%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blue Gorilla
from Skyfall Cannapy
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Lemon Garlic OG
from Wellness Connection of Maine
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Dark Star
from Wellness Connection of Maine
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Original Glue
from Wellness Connection of Maine
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Strawberry Apricot
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Apricot
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Rainmaker
from Zero Gravity Extracts
16%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Big Smooth
from Zero Gravity Extracts
26%
THC
7%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Sour Banana Larry
from Zero Gravity Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Kimbo Kush
from Zero Gravity Extracts
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Fruit Loops
from Zero Gravity Extracts
22%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Grape Pie
from Central Maine Flower
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Pie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Wonka Bars
from Zero Gravity Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
White Widow
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Church OG
from Central Maine Flower
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Church OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Lemon Haze
from Central Maine Flower
20.19%
THC
1.47%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Elvis
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Elvis
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Green Crack
from Central Maine Flower
16.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
ATF
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Cherry Bomb
from Central Maine Flower
22.77%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry Bomb
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Candy Cream Rosin
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Cream
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Skywalker Caviar
from East Coast Gold
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Chem Dawg-Live Resin
from East Coast Gold
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sweet Island Skunk Caviar
from East Coast Gold
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
A.T.F Rosin
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Orange Kush Oil
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Gummy Bear Caviar
from East Coast Gold
76%
THC
0%
CBD
Gummy Bear
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
GSC Rosin
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Space Candy Caviar
from East Coast Gold
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Candy
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Super Lemon Haze Live Resin
from Maine Cannabis Exchange
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
A.T.F Live Resin
from Maine Cannabis Exchange
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
M.O.B. Shatter
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MOB
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Cherry Bombs!
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Bomb
Strain
$751 gram
$751 gram
Skunk Winterized Oil
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Ghost OG Rosin
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Green Crack Live Resin
from Maine Cannabis Exchange
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
123456