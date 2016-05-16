Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
SEO stuff. Central Organics OLCC Licensed Cannabis Dispensary and alternative health care in Madras, Oregon. Serving OMMP and OLCC recreational customers. Just 2 hours from Portland and 45 minutes from Bend.