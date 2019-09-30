9 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$275
Deals
recycle and save
bring in your used medicinal bottles and receive 5% off purchase
no limit on how many you can bring in but will only receive 5% in total on purchase
recycle and save
bring in your used medicinal bottles and receive 5% off purchase
no limit on how many you can bring in but will only receive 5% in total on purchase
All Products
green crack
from Unknown Brand
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mk ultra
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
sour tangie
from Pro Dab
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
jack herrera
from Pro Dab
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
HARLEQUIN
from Pro Dab
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
bbq sauce 300mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
jesus og
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
PAIN ROLL ON
from ALTERNATIVE REMEMDIES
28.8mg
THC
19.9mg
CBD
Purchase sample size get a discount
Strain
$35each
In-store only
R.I.O
from Stache
___
THC
___
CBD
$219.99each
In-store only