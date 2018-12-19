New hours alert!! We will be open from tuesday-saturday until further notice. Thank you all for your continued support!! Veteran own and patient operated here to help alleviate the pain and aide people in alternative medications outside of pharmaceuticals. Our team is very passionate about the benefits of medicinal cannabis as we are all patients battling different ailments, and we are striving to provide patients with whatever they may need. We will help educate people on the different options of use, from concentrates such as shatter, budder, and various forms of cartridges to the topical products that can be applied right to the skin. We understand that no two patients are alike and we make sure to give you time for us to be able to understand your concerns and help with your needs. For some of our team members medicinal cannabis has helped them battle PTSD, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, Tremors, nueropathy and migraines while also helping ease pain and fighting depression. This has been a saving grace for many of us and we need to extend the help to those seeking guidance. We are a professional collective group available to help in multiple capacities from recommending specific strains and products to being able to help in consultations for doctors and what information should be provided. We are located in Tulsa, Oklahoma near the Crescent neighborhood on 81st and Sheridan, a few miles from both TCC and ORU. We look forward to building the medicinal cannabis community. Currently we are offering various strains of flower, with sativa and indica dominant hybrids also available. Are Edibles range from gummies to cookies and will continue to expand in variety. At the current moment we have vape cartridges stock such as full spectrum extracts and will soon be offering shatter, live rosin and other forms of products.