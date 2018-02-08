Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are devoted to serving the chronically ill with compassion and professionalism in New Mexico. Both locations are open 7 days a week for your convenience. We are closed on major holidays.
All of our strains are from $8 - $9/gram and we usually have over 25 active strains! We also carry a large assortment of edibles, as well as concentrates.